Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS: Buy Biogen For Pipeline, M&A Potential
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 31, 2018 9:29am   Comments
Share:
UBS: Buy Biogen For Pipeline, M&A Potential
Related BIIB
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2018
Here's Why Forward Pharma Lost 30% Today
Biotech Developer Stock Price Risks & Returns: An Understanding Today (Seeking Alpha)

Some on the Street consider Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB)’s bull thesis to be largely played out. But one analyst sees room for 15-percent upside. 

The Rating

UBS analyst Carter Gould upgraded Biogen to Buy and raised their price target from $318 to $410.

The Thesis

Biogen’s existing pipeline and potential asset acquisitions through 2018 present a $45-a-share opportunity, Gould said in a Wednesday note. 

Stabilization of the biotech’s multiple sclerosis business, clarity on negative Spinraza growth and 2019 data on the aducanumab Alzheimer’s trial affirm the “core pillars” of Biogen valuation and earnings per share estimates and positively skew the risk-reward, the analyst said.

“The current share price still implies minimal (if any) value for these assets,” the analyst said. “While these are high-risk programs, they (1) all have blockbuster potential, and (2) are not in Street models — implying success for any one likely drives upside from here.”

The pipeline compounds “increasing likelihood” that Biogen buys new assets with its $37-billion in capital, Gould said. 

The analyst said he expects a 2018 focus on the midstage neurology portfolio with trial results for stroke, neuropathic pain, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The indications are presently excluded from Street models and together represent a sales opportunity between $9 billion and $17 billion, according to UBS. 

Price Action

At the time of publication, shares were set to open up 1.4 percent at $357.55.

Related Links:

Here's Why Forward Pharma Lost 30% Today

BofA: The Biotech Sector Is In A 'Perfect Storm' For M&A

Latest Ratings for BIIB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2018OppenheimerMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Jan 2018H.C. WainwrightMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BIIB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: alzheimer's treatment Carter GouldAnalyst Color Biotech Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2018
Here's Why Forward Pharma Lost 30% Today
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga Pro's 4 Stocks To Watch Today
Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BIIB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.