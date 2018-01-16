Analyst: Spark Therapeutics' $850K Blindness Drug Has Smaller-Than-Expected Market
Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE), a gene therapy company that treats orphan diseases including a rare retinal disease that can lead to blindness, said in early January it will price its therapy at $850,000 for a one-time treatment of both eyes.
The Analyst
Wedbush's David Nierengarten downgraded Spark Therapeutics' stock rating from Neutral to Underperform with a price target slashed from $50 to $35.
The Thesis
Spark's wholesale acquisition cost for its therapy Luxturna of $850,000 for both eyes is "well below" what management hinted at in the past, Nierengarten said in the downgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
The company's estimate of addressing a population between 1,000 and 2,000 patients in the U.S. is likely overly optimistic based on a literature review conducted by the University of Iowa's Department of Ophthalmology and the Carver Lab, which estimates an addressable market of about 560 people.
Regardless of the total addressable market for Spark, only a "minority of prevalent cases" would be eligible for Luxturna treatment, as patients typically go blind by their 30s — which leaves less than one-third of patients as treatment candidates, the analyst said.
Investors should expect multiple downward revisions to consensus estimates moving forward, Nierengarten said.
Price Action
Shares of Spark Therapeutics were trading lower by more than 5 percent premarket Tuesday morning.
Wall Street Reacts To Spark Therapeutics' $850K Genetic Blindness Treatment
4 Biotechs Boosted By Spark Therapeutic's FDA News
Latest Ratings for ONCE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Wedbush
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underperform
|Dec 2017
|Goldman Sachs
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Dec 2017
|Leerink Swann
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
View More Analyst Ratings for ONCE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Blindness David NierengartenAnalyst Color Biotech Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.