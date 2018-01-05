Market Overview

KeyBanc Initiates Becton, Dickinson And Co. With Bullish Stance
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2018 10:16am   Comments
Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) was initiated with a top-notch rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets Thursday. 

The Analyst

KeyBanc analyst Matthew Mishan initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson with an Overweight and $260 price target.

The Thesis

"We believe [the company] is positioned to win long-term, as it is playing an integral role in global health care systems leveraging its scale in developed and emerging markets to provide increasing value to customers over time," Mishan said in a note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Mishan sees the acquisition of C R Bard Inc (NYSE: BCR) as an opportunity to increase Becton Dickinson's scope, adding more clinically complex medical devices and a defined channel into the homecare segment. 

CR Bard's 5-7-percent organic revenue growth profile is accretive to Becton Dickinson's 4-5-percent growth, the analyst said. The momentum is sustainable, given a pipeline of new product, indications and market opportunities — and potential revenue synergies, he said. 

"The combined entity generates sufficient FCF [initially $3B annualized] to delever over the next 3 years, while still comfortably growing its dividend." 

KeyBanc's earnings per share estimates for the combined company are: $10.77 in 2018, $12.49 in 2019 and $13.71 in 2020.

The Price Action

Becton Dickinson shares have gained about 34 percent over the past year.

Photo courtesy of Becton, Dickinson And Co. 

Latest Ratings for BDX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018KeyBancInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jan 2018Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

