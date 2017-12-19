5 Reasons KeyBanc Is Waiting For A Better Entry Point In Redfin
Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN), a provider of residential real estate brokerage services that serves both home buyers and sellers, is considered to be a disruptor in the sector — but that's not enough to make it a buy, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.
The Analyst
KeyBanc's Brad Erickson initiated coverage of Redfin's stock with a Sector Weight rating with no assigned price target.
The Thesis
Redfin is gaining "meaningful" market share within the residential real estate market, as it offers a unique approach of using content to drive lead generation, Erickson said in a Monday note. (See Erickson's track record here.)
The company makes use of an aggressive discount pricing strategy and offers plenty of customer benefits, he said.
Erickson offered five reasons why he shies away from slapping a bullish rating on the stock:
- Redfin's content lead will likely narrow over time.
- The company's strategy of targeting the high-end market without high-end agents limits upside potential.
- A total addressable market analysis suggests the segmented addressable market is closer to $35 billion than the $95 billion overall agent commission pool.
- Proprietary checks and conversations with sellers and buyers that have knowledge of Redfin were "only mixed."
- The stock's valuation already implies a "sizable premium" versus the company's traditional brokerage pools.
Redfin's stock would be "fairly valued" in the mid-$20s level based on a 3x EV/2019 revenue multiple and the current stock's price already assumes "investors are already well-appreciating the share gains Redfin is achieving," Erickson said.
Price Action
Shares of Redfin were up 1.90 percent Tuesday morning and are higher by nearly 20 percent since the company's July IPO.
Redfin, Disrupting Real Estate, Stands Above Its Peers
RBC Highlights Redfin Risks And Rewards
Latest Ratings for RDFN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2017
|KeyBanc
|Initiates Coverage On
|Sector Weight
|Dec 2017
|Cowen & Co.
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Dec 2017
|Stephens & Co.
|Initiates Coverage On
|Underweight
View More Analyst Ratings for RDFN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Brad Erickson KeyBanc Capital Markets Real EstateAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Real Estate Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.