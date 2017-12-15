Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs: Now Is The Time To Get In On Teva's Turnaround

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2017 11:01am   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs: Now Is The Time To Get In On Teva's Turnaround
Related TEVA
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2017
32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Teva launches generic Viread in U.S. (Seeking Alpha)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) announced Thursday a plan to eliminate more than 25 percent of its worldwide workforce as part of a strategy to slash $3 billion of annual costs.

The Analyst

Goldman Sachs' Jami Rubin upgraded Teva's stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target boosted from $15 to $20.

The Thesis

Teva's cost-cutting plan marks a turning corner event for the Israel-based company, Rubin said in a note. The company is now in the early stages of a "credible turnaround," which is being led by new CEO Kåre Schultz, who has a history of under-promising and over-delivering.

While there will still be investor skepticism, the company's game-plan also marks the first time it has delivered a "concrete strategy" towards deleveraging the company, the analyst said. Specifically, a 4 times  net leverage target for 2020 would likely be accompanied with EBITDA growth from $5.7 billion in 2018 to $6.5 billion in 2019, which would bring the company to its net leverage target.

Teva's stock will also benefit from the Street moving their numbers higher which marks a reversal of a bearish shift since the company's August 2016 acquisition of Actavis Generics.

Price Action

Shares of Teva gained 6 percent to trade around $18.32 Friday morning.

Related Links:

Analyst Eats 'Some Humble Pie,' Says Teva Needs To Deliver On Greater Visibility In Coming Months

A Look At Teva's Big Week

Latest Ratings for TEVA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Credit SuisseUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Dec 2017Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Dec 2017GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TEVA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Generic drugs Goldman Sachs israelAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TEVA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2017
32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Teva, Snap And More
Alibaba, JPMorgan, Teva: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 1
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TEVA

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.