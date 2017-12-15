Goldman Sachs: Now Is The Time To Get In On Teva's Turnaround
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) announced Thursday a plan to eliminate more than 25 percent of its worldwide workforce as part of a strategy to slash $3 billion of annual costs.
The Analyst
Goldman Sachs' Jami Rubin upgraded Teva's stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target boosted from $15 to $20.
The Thesis
Teva's cost-cutting plan marks a turning corner event for the Israel-based company, Rubin said in a note. The company is now in the early stages of a "credible turnaround," which is being led by new CEO Kåre Schultz, who has a history of under-promising and over-delivering.
While there will still be investor skepticism, the company's game-plan also marks the first time it has delivered a "concrete strategy" towards deleveraging the company, the analyst said. Specifically, a 4 times net leverage target for 2020 would likely be accompanied with EBITDA growth from $5.7 billion in 2018 to $6.5 billion in 2019, which would bring the company to its net leverage target.
Teva's stock will also benefit from the Street moving their numbers higher which marks a reversal of a bearish shift since the company's August 2016 acquisition of Actavis Generics.
Price Action
Shares of Teva gained 6 percent to trade around $18.32 Friday morning.
Analyst Eats 'Some Humble Pie,' Says Teva Needs To Deliver On Greater Visibility In Coming Months
Latest Ratings for TEVA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
|Dec 2017
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Dec 2017
|Guggenheim
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for TEVA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Generic drugs Goldman Sachs israelAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.