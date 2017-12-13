Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is partnering with World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) to bring new exclusive streaming content to Facebook Watch.

WWE announced Facebook will have exclusive rights to WWE’s new series “Mixed Match Challenge,” a weekly show that will begin airing on Facebook’s streaming platform starting on Jan. 16, 2018, at 10 p.m. following “SmackDown Live on the USA Network.

According to WWE, the episodes will feature mixed tag team matches featuring male and female talent from both “Raw” and “SmackDown.” WWE said each episode of the show will be roughly 20 minutes long and will be produced to optimize mobile viewing and encourage social interaction. The company said certain elements of the show will be decided by fan vote.

"Facebook is paying WWE for the distribution rights to 'Mixed Match Challenge,' but reps declined to disclose the terms of the agreement," according to a Variety report. "After an unspecified window on the social platform, WWE will have the option to distribute the series as VOD on its over-the-top subscription streaming platform, WWE Network."

Leader In Digital?

WWE launched its own over-the-top streaming WWE Network back in 2014 and has been among the market leaders in embracing the digital age of media. The “Mixed Match Challenge” format could be an indication of where the digital age of TV is headed next.

“It highlights our ability to create content specific for a social platform,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE executive VP of digital and social content.

Earlier this month, JPMorgan analyst David Karnovsky discussed the opportunity for WWE to thrive in an age of video consumption that involves more outlets and formats than ever before.

“With unique entertainment assets and global fan appeal, we believe WWE is well positioned to monetize its video content amid a fragmenting media landscape of television networks, distributors, and technology platforms all seeking differentiation,” Karnovsky said.

After a 67.3 percent gain in 2017, Karnovsky said WWE still has potential for upside ahead. JPMorgan has an Overweight rating and $37 price target for WWE stock.

WWE shares traded up 3.5 percent near all-time highs at $31.60.

