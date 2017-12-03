Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LPL Financial Vs. Raymond James: A Financials Pair Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2017 5:12pm   Comments
Share:
LPL Financial Vs. Raymond James: A Financials Pair Trade
Related LPLA
The Week Ahead: Earnings Season Continues, Several IPOs, Notable Conferences On The Docket
20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
Related RJF
The Week Ahead For Nov. 20: A Short Holiday Trading Week That Still Offers Several Catalysts
Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2017

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) performed significantly better than Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) over the last six months as it gained around 31 percent, while Raymond James Financial traded around 18.5 percent higher.

The Analyst

Credit Suisse's Craig Siegenthaler on Friday initiated coverage for LPL Financial with an Outperform rating and a $68 price target. He has also initiated coverage for Raymond James Financial, with Underperform rating and with an $86 price target.

The Thesis

The analyst forecasts upside for LPL Financial's discounted relative valuation and also for 2019 EPS estimates. He expects an increase in profitability due to disciplined expense control, positive impact of the NPH acquisition, an improving return on client assets-adjusted organic growth rate and from NT asset sensitivity. Siegenthaler sees LPL Financial's guidance as the most conservative among the peers.

Raymond James Financial's business is going to see continued secular headwinds and also headwinds from newer regulatory initiatives, said the analyst. Siegenthaler sees the company's NIM as already elevated and he added that its deposit beta is highest among the peers. He expects its asset mix to shift toward lower-yielding securities and he also expects the loan spreads to tighten further.

The analyst sees no M&A ahead for the company as it integrates its Scout & Reams acquisition and he forecasts a higher share count in 2018.

The Price Action

LPL Financial's is trading about 30 percent below Credit Suisse's price target, while Raymond James Financial is trading about 2 percent above Credit Suisse's price target.

Latest Ratings for LPLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Nov 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Nov 2017NomuraMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LPLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Craig SiegenthalerAnalyst Color Long Ideas Short Ideas Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RJF + LPLA)

The Week Ahead For Nov. 20: A Short Holiday Trading Week That Still Offers Several Catalysts
The Week Ahead: Earnings Season Continues, Several IPOs, Notable Conferences On The Docket
Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on LPLA

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.