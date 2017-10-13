Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Highlights From A Spark Therapeutics Fireside Chat

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2017 9:36am   Comments
Share:
3 Highlights From A Spark Therapeutics Fireside Chat
Related ONCE
Spark Therapeutics: Inside The Dramatic FDA AdCom Meeting
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stock Futures Rise As BofA, PNC Beat; This Biotech Flies On FDA Nod (Investor's Business Daily)

Analysts at Jefferies hosted a fireside chat-themed conversation with Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) to discuss the company's successes from Thursday's FDA panel.

Analyst Michael Yee maintains a Buy rating on Spark's stock with an unchanged $95 price target and noted three main takeaways from the chat with management.

First, Spark will likely proceed with just three to five centers when its therapy is launched and ultimately expand to eight to 10 centers, Yee said. Management believes there many LCA patients that are eligible for immediate treatment and the analyst's estimates pegs this market as being in the "hundreds." Over the longer-term, the ultimate market for Spark's therapy could move into the "thousands."

See Also: Spark Therapeutics: Inside The Dramatic FDA AdCom Meeting

Second, insurance payers are willing to pay a lump sum payment for Luxturna since it's used to treat an ultra-rare disease population, the analyst said. The company is also having "early and positive discussions" with payers on the economic value of its Hemophilia therapies.

Finally, Spark's management indicated that new hemophilia data expected to be released between Dec. 9 and 12 for SPK-8011 for Factor VIII. The company expects to have data for at least five to seven patients depending on dosing schedule. The Hem B program is also in the process of being transferred to Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) who will begin the pivotal phase 3 program and run a global study to support global registrations.

Latest Ratings for ONCE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2017Raymond JamesInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Sep 2017RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ONCE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Blindess Jefferies Luxturna Michael YeeAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + ONCE)

Spark Therapeutics: Inside The Dramatic FDA AdCom Meeting
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Wells Fargo Earnings
7 Stocks To Watch For October 13, 2017
12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on ONCE
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.