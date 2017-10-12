Despite a more than 185 percent gain over the past year, analyst at Oppenheimer see even more upside ahead for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ). Analyst Jed Kelly initiated coverage of Square's stock with an Outperform rating and 12-18 month $35 price target.

The case for owning Square's stock near its all-time highs stems from the company's ability to gain new small business customers and merchants in a "risk-efficient" manner while at the same time offering a "cohesive user experience," the analyst explained in a note. As such, Square boasts a unique and differentiated product offering in an industry that's still in the "early innings."

Specifically, Square's entire ecosystem is able to offer small businesses multiple products, including loans, eCommerce solutions, marketing services, inventory management, among others Kelly continued. Some of the more recent emerging products, including Capital, Instant Deposits, Invoices, and Build with Square collectively saw a 50 percent revenue growth in the first half of 2017 and now account for around 29 percent of total adjusted net revenue, which is a notable increase from just 1 percent in the first quarter of 2014.

"We believe analyzing the company's cohorts and incremental margins are proving SQ is generating sustainable operating leverage in its transactional business by efficiently managing risk as the merchant of record," Kelly wrote.

Square's adjusted EBITDA margins on an adjusted net revenue base is projected to grow from around 14 percent in 2017 to as much as 26 percent in 2020.

Related Links:

The Golden Gate To The Golden State Of Fintech

Bernstein Ponders Potential PayPal M&A

Image Credit: Mybloodtypeiscoffee (Own work) [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for SQ Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Outperform Oct 2017 Bank of America Maintains Neutral Sep 2017 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight View More Analyst Ratings for SQ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Jed Kelly payment processor paymentsAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.