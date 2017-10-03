Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher by 60 cents (2 percent) at $29.98 in Tuesday's session.

It's now trading higher for the seventh day in a row, moving up from its Sept. 25 close ($27.45) to $30.00, which stands as the high for the day as of 2:57 p.m. EST.

The major breakout to the upside occurred on Monday, when Square surpassed its former all-time high from Sept. 22 at $28.94. After a higher open, the stock retreated but found support just under Monday's close ($29.39), reaching $29.37 before continuing its move higher.

For 2017, the stock has more than doubled in price since its 2016 year-end close of $13.63.

