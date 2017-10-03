Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Square Makes New All-Time High
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2017 3:02pm   Comments
Share:
Related SQ
Bernstein Ponders Potential PayPal M&A
Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Stocks At Record Highs: MGM Down; This Top Bank Attempts Breakout (Investor's Business Daily)

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher by 60 cents (2 percent) at $29.98 in Tuesday's session.

It's now trading higher for the seventh day in a row, moving up from its Sept. 25 close ($27.45) to $30.00, which stands as the high for the day as of 2:57 p.m. EST.

The major breakout to the upside occurred on Monday, when Square surpassed its former all-time high from Sept. 22 at $28.94. After a higher open, the stock retreated but found support just under Monday's close ($29.39), reaching $29.37 before continuing its move higher.

For 2017, the stock has more than doubled in price since its 2016 year-end close of $13.63.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

Bernstein Ponders Potential PayPal M&A
Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 25
ReadyTalk Is Here To Lift Your Company's Communications Into The Cloud
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2017
Micron, Square, Thermo Fisher: Fast Money Picks For September 8
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on SQ
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.