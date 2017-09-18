Bank of America's Wamsi Mohan met with some of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX)'s most senior executives, including chief financial officer, Duston Williams, and head of investor relations, Tonya Chin. The main takeaway from the investor meeting was that the company's long-term opportunity remains unchanged.

Mohan maintains a Buy rating on Nutanix's stock with a price target boosted from $30 to $35 as the company remains in "hyper growth mode." Specifically, after a 63-percent revenue growth rate in fiscal 2017 there is still room for the company to grow 35 percent next year with no incremental investments. Gross profit dollar growth is also projected to be above 40 percent over the next two years.

Nutanix's executives explained that the legacy 3-tier infrastructure represents a $100 billion total addressable market, the analyst noted. The company expects to move to a Hybrid cloud model and gain share in the space given its three key areas of differentiation, including simplicity, scalability and choice.

"Williams noted that the hardware on the HyperConverged appliance (i.e. servers) was

commoditized a while ago, and was followed by a commoditization of the Hypervisor itself," Mohan wrote (see his track record here). "The real value-add for Nutanix is in the software and up the stack. The company is nipping at the software-defined-networking capabilities of NSX (VMware's SDN), and is adding features like micro-segmentation within network security. The ultimate goal remains to provide a cloud Operating System that can manage workloads by their

characteristics and move them to the most efficient destination."

Finally, Nutanix's investors will likely rerate the stock's multiple higher as the company is viewed more of a software asset company as opposed to a hardware company.

At time of publication, shares of Nutanix were up 4.04 percent at $22.43.

Related Links:

Nutanix Gaining Traction Among Forbes Global 2000 Companies

Your Easy Guide To Credit Suisse's New Top Stocks List

Latest Ratings for NTNX Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Bank of America Maintains Buy Aug 2017 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy Jul 2017 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy View More Analyst Ratings for NTNX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.