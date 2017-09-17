Time Warner Inc's (NYSE: TWX) “It” slaughtered expectations and took in a second-weekend toll that defied the usual drop-off for hit horror movies, leading another killer weekend at the box office.

Holy It

“‘It’ continues to set a new standard for what is possible at the box office in the typically slow month of September and with a second weekend drop of just 51% (a small drop for a horror film),” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore, Inc.

“With $60 million, the film earned in weekend two what formerly would have represented a record debut for the month and the global results are equally as amazing with the film already setting its sights on the $400 million mark.”

It Killed Second-Weekend Comps

“It,” the Stephen King-inspired story of a killer clown, was expected to drop 60 percent at the box office, but the monster named Pennywise brought in serious dollars.

Mother Loses Big

Auteur director Darren Aronofsky’s widely lauded horror film “mother!” took in $7.5 million in what was billed as a showdown between horror flicks, but the Jennifer Lawrence-led flick turned out to be one of the worst-received movies of her career, garnering an almost unprecedented “F” rating among people who saw it.

“American Assassin” finished second with $14.8 million. Like “mother!” and “It” the movie made money because it was cheap, with a budget of $33 million.

Audiences Eat ‘It’ Up

Image credit: YouTube, Warner Bros, IT - Official Teaser Trailer

