Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking For Signs Of Life In Rite Aid Shares After Walgreens' Deal Disappointment

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2017 11:16am   Comments
Share:
Looking For Signs Of Life In Rite Aid Shares After Walgreens' Deal Disappointment
Related RAD
What Retailers Spend On Lobbying To Influence Trump
Prescribing A Pharmacy Trade: Walgreens Vs. CVS Vs. Fred's
Related WBA
New York City Bans Tobacco Sales In Pharmacies; Will Walgreens Follow CVS's Lead And Exit This Category?
Mylan Price Target Slashed Even As TLD Drug Receives Tentative Approval

2017 continues to be a challenge for Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) from a fundamental point of view, especially at the pharmacy retail segment, Loop Capital Markets' Andrew Wolf commented in an initiation note. Although the company is now positioned for a turnaround in the second quarter now is not necessarily the time to be aggressive on the stock.

Wolf initiates coverage of Ride Aid's stock with a Hold rating and $2.50 price target as the pharmacy retailer doesn't offer investors any near-term earnings visibility so the stock will likely trade flat over the next six to 12 months.

Rite Aid's revised deal to sell many of its stores to industry giant Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) does make Rite Aid a smaller and less leveraged company, the analyst noted. It is also a "financially stronger" entity with lower exposure to pharmacy reimbursement rate pressures in retail and superior exposure to the growing pharmacy services segment.

tipranks.png

The strategic rationale behind the deal is that Rite Aid will boast a higher percentage of EBITDA contribution from its PBM and EnvisionRx businesses which carry a better growth profile than the retail business, the analyst also noted. Specifically, EnvisionRx could account for 28 percent of adjusted EBITDA after the deal with Walgreens closes, which would be up from 19 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Bottom line, investors should consider the deal with Walgreens as a "re-launch" of the company's turnaround efforts but the company needs to show improvements before investors can become aggressive.

At time of publication, shares of Rite Aid were down 4.42 percent at $2.38. Walgreens shares were up 1.26 percent at $83.32.

Related Links:

Prescribing A Pharmacy Trade: Walgreens Vs. CVS Vs. Fred's

New York City Bans Tobacco Sales In Pharmacies; Will Walgreens Follow CVS's Lead And Exit This Category?
________
Image Credit: By Ildar Sagdejev (Specious) (Own work) [GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html) or CC BY-SA 4.0-3.0-2.5-2.0-1.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0-3.0-2.5-2.0-1.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for RAD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnHold
Jul 2017MizuhoDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jun 2017Evercore ISI GroupReinstatesUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RAD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Health Care Initiation M&A Analyst Ratings Movers General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RAD + WBA)

What Retailers Spend On Lobbying To Influence Trump
Prescribing A Pharmacy Trade: Walgreens Vs. CVS Vs. Fred's
New York City Bans Tobacco Sales In Pharmacies; Will Walgreens Follow CVS's Lead And Exit This Category?
TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: Bullish Retail Investors Push IMX Above 7.0 For First Time
Mylan Price Target Slashed Even As TLD Drug Receives Tentative Approval
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 2: Food Stocks, PharMerica, Hasbro-Lionsgate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on RAD
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.