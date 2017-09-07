Ahead Of Deutsche Tech Conference, Here's What Analysts Want To Ask AMD, Intel and Others

Deutsche Bank will host its annual DB Tech Conference on Sept. 12 and 13, highlighting 34 companies within the semiconductor space. Heading into the conference, investors are expecting the group to post "at least in-line to possibly better" results in the third quarter, the firm's Ross Seymore commented in a research report.

The companies themselves are likely feeling "optimistic" on seasonality in the back half of 2017 especially after reporting "solid" second-quarter results and third-quarter guidance. The analyst is currently modeling third-quarter revenue for the semiconductor group to be in-line with its seasonal growth rate of +7 percent quarter over quarter.

Here is a highlight of some of the more pressing issues and questions investors should expect clarity on at the conference.

AMD

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has tweaked its business model several times in the past few years, why is now different?

(NASDAQ: AMD) has tweaked its business model several times in the past few years, why is now different? What is the company's strategy to attack the $21 billion data center market?

What is the performance of Ryzen in the retail and OEM channel?

Ambarella

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA)'s revised guidance implies weakness in drones and action cameras, but what other factors are at play?

(NASDAQ: AMBA)'s revised guidance implies weakness in drones and action cameras, but what other factors are at play? Clarity on the CV1 chip and the competitive environment.

What will the company's largest market be in five years?

Intel

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)'s joint venture with Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has shown good progress in 3D NAND, but what is Intel's strategic objective?

(NASDAQ: INTC)'s joint venture with (NASDAQ: MU) has shown good progress in 3D NAND, but what is Intel's strategic objective? Clarity on 3D XPoint adoption and the long-term vision.

Clarity on the NAND business as it relates to profitability for the entire year 2018.

Marvell

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL)'s turnaround has been impressive, but are the next steps in the ongoing process?

(NASDAQ: MRVL)'s turnaround has been impressive, but are the next steps in the ongoing process? What are some of the headwinds and tailwinds in storage and networking?

Clarity on any plans the company has to use its $1.6 billion in cash.

