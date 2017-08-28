Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Ways M&A Could Be The Best Play For Pinnacle Foods
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 28, 2017 2:10pm   Comments
Share:
5 Ways M&A Could Be The Best Play For Pinnacle Foods
Related
5 Undervalued Stocks That Could Trade 20% Higher
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From July 18: Hydro One-Avista, AT&T-JV Otter Media, ConAgra-Pinnacle Foods
Related CAG
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
ConAgra (CAG) Posts In-Line Q4 Earnings, Gives FY18 EPS View

Earlier in the year, Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) approached Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF) to express interest in a potential takeover deal. Speculation continues surrounding this possible merger, one that could ultimately create cost saving synergies beneficial to both parties.

An analyst note from Steven Strycula of UBS highlighted five scenarios to come to a possible valuation scenario of Pinnacle if an acquisition were to take place.

tipranks.png

5 Ways To Approach A Valuation Of Pinnacle Foods

1. Pinnacle remains a stand-alone business but completes five M&A deals over the next 10 years. Consistent with previous acquisitions, applying a 2x sales transaction multiple on $1.25 billion of acquired revenue calculates a $78 per share value.

2. Pinnacle remains a stand-alone business but completes two M&A deals in five years. After calculating the NPV of FY20 earnings power, the valuation comes out to $68 per share.

3. After applying an industry average 25–30-percent price premium to Pinnacle’s “unaffected” stock price, calculates a $77 per share

4. Using a industry average EV/EBITDA transaction multiple of Pinnacle’s FY17E adjusted EBITDA calculates to $77 per share.

5. Performing an NPV analysis of $265 million in synergies using a 7-percent weighted average cost of capital calculates a $79 valuation, or around $19 in equity value per Pinnacle share.

UBS has a Buy rating on Pinnacle Foods with a $65 price target.

Latest Ratings for PF

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2017BerenbergInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2017JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Conagra Brands Pinnacle FoodsAnalyst Color Long Ideas Reiteration M&A Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAG + PF)

5 Undervalued Stocks That Could Trade 20% Higher
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From July 18: Hydro One-Avista, AT&T-JV Otter Media, ConAgra-Pinnacle Foods
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pinnacle Foods
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on PF
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.