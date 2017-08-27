Market Overview

Preparing For Workday's Q2 Results

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2017 3:56pm   Comments
Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY) is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Aug. 30, and analysts at Credit Suisse are expecting the company to report "at least" an in-line quarter. The firm's Michael Nemeroff maintains a Neutral rating on Workday's stock with an unchanged $94 price target.

Workday is expected to report revenue that is in-line with the analyst's estimate of $506.8 million (consensus estimate of $506.9 million) which would represent a 35.6 percent year-over-year growth rate. The company did see momentum in the prior quarter, which featured the highest net new ACV year-over-year growth rate in three years (see Nemeroff's track record here).

Subscription revenue for the quarter is expected to be at least $421.8 million (37.8 percent growth from last year), the analyst added. There is also little reason to doubt management's subscription growth guide of +3 percent and +5 percent quarter over quarter for the third and fourth quarter, respectively.

Despite expectations for a positive quarter, the analyst cites the stock's current premium valuation as a reason not to be a buyer at current levels. Specifically, the stock is trading at 8.4x 2018 EV/sales which are above the group average of 5.0x but a more appropriate multiple would be 7.5x which implies a $94 price target.

Finally, the analyst hinted his multiple could move higher over time if the company shows signs of accelerated momentum in the large enterprise core Financials deployment.

Latest Ratings for WDAY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Jun 2017BTIG ResearchDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2017Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

