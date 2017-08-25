Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

VMware Has Hit A 'Tipping Point,' Analyst Upgrades

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2017 10:51am   Comments
Share:
VMware Has Hit A 'Tipping Point,' Analyst Upgrades
Related ADBE
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2017
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Delta Air Lines, Pandora And Adobe
The Vetr community has upgraded $ADBE to 3-Stars. (Vetr)
Related VMW
7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2017
VMware to Report —nd Quarter on Thursday (GuruFocus)

Analysts at Bank of America turned bullish on VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Friday as the company's second-quarter earnings report and conference call reinforced the company's ability to transition its business. The firm's Kash Rangan upgrades VMware's stock rating from Neutral to Buy with a price target boosted from $108 to $120.

VMware could see success in its transition from an upfront business model toward a recurring subscription model across the entire product portfolio, including NSX, vSAN and possible ESX as a service, Rangan commented. Perhaps more important, this trend will also be accelerated by VMW Cloud on AWS.

tipranks.png

Cloud transitions resulted in a superior valuation for other tech companies as investors tend to value recurring revenue streams as superior versus a license revenues mix, Rangan explained. For instance, as VMWare's cloud transition accelerates the stock's valuation could be similar to that of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) where the Creative business and digital marketing businesses are valued separately.

"We believe VMW has hit a tipping point whereby licenses from new and faster growing products such as NSX, vSAN, EUC are ~50% of license revenues and will increasingly inflect growth and plant it more firmly in double-digit territory," the analyst concluded. "This would potentially reduce license cyclicality."

Related Links:

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2017
_______
Image Credit: "A section of the VMware headquarters campus" By BrokenSphere - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for ADBE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jun 2017Pivotal ResearchDowngradesHoldSell
May 2017BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ADBE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + VMW)

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2017
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Delta Air Lines, Pandora And Adobe
8 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For August 24, 2017
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ADBE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.