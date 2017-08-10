On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that he likes Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), but he doesn't want to buy it, because it is retail and it has a lot of mall retail.

Cramer is a buyer of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY). He thinks that the stock has pulled back so much because people are concerned about casual dining. The company offers entertainment and experiential dining and that is why Cramer likes it.

Cramer would sell Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and buy Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS). He would try to get it under $100.

Related Link: After 5 Years, Mattel's Top Line Returns To Growth; Q4 Guided Higher Than Average

Logitech International SA (USA) (NASDAQ: LOGI) seems to be holding $35, said Cramer. He thinks that his viewer was right to buy more shares of the company when it traded lower.

Cramer believes that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is good, but he likes Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) better. He explained that Tyson Foods had a great quarter and the stock is undervalued.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) is an awful stock, thinks Cramer. He would not buy it.

