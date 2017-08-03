Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wall Street Weighs In On Tesla's Earnings Beat
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 03, 2017 4:58pm   Comments
Share:
Wall Street Weighs In On Tesla's Earnings Beat
Related TSLA
Tesla's Most Unexpected Solar Competitor: IKEA
Tesla Earnings Beat Costs Shorts $300 Million
Several Earnings-Inspired Gaps Up Fail To Stir Indexes (Investor's Business Daily)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares closed up 6.5 percent on Thursday after the company reported a smaller-than expected Q2 earnings loss and reiterated its Model 3 production guidance.

A number of Wall Street firms weighed in on the polarizing stock following the report. Here’s a sampling of what they had to say.

Downside Potential

Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino said the surprisingly strong quarter doesn’t change the fact that it will have difficulties in meeting its Model 3 targets.

“We see downside potential to the Model 3 launch curve, which we expect will likely drive disappointing Auto gross margins, and further cash burn,” Tamberrino wrote.

Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster said investors may be overestimating Tesla’s capabilities in the short-term.

“We caution that it will take time for the Tesla story to unfold, and that there will be disappointments along the way, but Tesla’s Jun-17 quarter results and outlook around production and demand suggest the company is on a track to be a significant beneficiary in the global paradigm shift to EV and autonomy, all while producing affordable vehicles,” Munster wrote.

Hitting Targets

Baird analyst Ben Kallo said Tesla’s cash balance, demand commentary for all models and Model 3 margins were all better than expected.

“Although TSLA is now in ‘production hell,’ we recommend investors own shares into the Model 3 ramp, which should be a several-month period and coincide with positive catalysts as cars are delivered and reviewed, and TSLA shows investors it can ‘make money’ on the Model 3.” Kallo wrote.

Deutsche Bank analyst Rod Lache said he liked management’s tone on the conference call.

“Tesla management sounded very confident in their level of preparedness/ability to achieve production targets,” Lache wrote.

See Also: Tesla Earnings Beat Cost Shorts $300 Million

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch is still waiting for more details from Tesla on its autonomous vehicle technology.

“We believe the long-term thesis on TSLA depends on the successful launch of fully autonomous vehicles, but limited information is available on the progress being made nor on testing results for Level 3-5 autonomy,” Rusch wrote.

Ratings And Targets

Even after the encouraging report, Wall Street remains divided on the popular stock:

  • Goldman Sachs has a Sell rating and $200 price target.
  • Baird has an Outperform rating and $368 price target.
  • Deutsche Bank has a Hold rating and $240 price target.
  • Oppenheimer has a Perform rating.

The stock closed at $347.09 per share.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
May 2017Independent ResearchInitiates Coverage OnHold
May 2017Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BairdAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla's Most Unexpected Solar Competitor: IKEA
Tesla Earnings Beat Costs Shorts $300 Million
Tesla Bears Still Show Their Fangs After Q2 Beat
20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
Jim Cramer's One Issue With Tesla's Earnings Report
Gene Munster Goes The Distances On Tesla: A Look At Short- Vs. Long-Term Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TSLA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.