Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: Garmin's Strong Q2 Has 'Mixed' Readthrough For Fitbit
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2017 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst: Garmin's Strong Q2 Has 'Mixed' Readthrough For Fitbit
Related FIT
12 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2017
The Vetr community has upgraded $FIT to 4.5-Stars. (Vetr)
Related GRMN
18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ: GRMN) shares traded higher Wednesday after delivering a Q2 beat and raise that saw another quarter of top line and bottom line growth. The auto-GPS and wearables maker also raised guidance, proving that even in the age of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s Apple Watch, Garmin can still succeed.

Wall Street didn’t seem convinced Garmin’s success would rub off on its peer< Fitbit, Inc (NYSE: FIT) due to report its Q2 results Wednesday after the close. Fitbit shares were down slightly, and Longbow Research analyst Joe Wittine may have provided some insight into why.

Mixed Signal

Wittine told Benzinga Garmin’s Q2 strength has conflicting implications for Fitbit. Garmin’s quarter was driven by sales in its fenix 5 Outdoor smartwatch, but its Fitness segment saw another quarter of declines.

“Another negative read on low-end Fitness trackers which currently is what Fitbit sells,” Wittine said of Garmin’s report.

However, there may be a silver lining going forward, according to Wittine.

“[The] report also underscores the momentum in Smartwatches,," hesaid, "where [Fitbit] will have a new product out soon.”

Investors may parse Fitbit’s earnings release and conference call for new details on its promised smartwatch offering, which the company has reiterated it plans to release this year but has thus far declined to offer a timeline for. Baird analyst William Power observed in a note following the company’s Q1 report, however, that Fitbit’s watch will likely have to compete against an updated version of the Apple Watch.

Wittine holds a Buy rating on Garmin and a Hold rating on Fitbit.

Image Credit: By MorePix (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for FIT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2017BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2017CitigroupDowngradesNeutralSell
Dec 2016Deutsche BankDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for FIT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Top Stories Exclusives Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FIT + AAPL)

Apple Earnings Are A Positive Read Through For Best Buy
18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
Mid-Day Market Update: NASDAQ Turns Lower; Systemax Shares Gain After Q2 Results
Tesla's Bulls Should Listen To What This Bear Has To Say Ahead Of Earnings
Piper Jaffray's Mike Olson: Apple Needs To Keep Up With Chinese Innovation
Deutsche Bank Sees Apple Downside To $140 Following Q3 Earnings Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on FIT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.