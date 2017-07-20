Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) reports tonight after the close. The Street consensus shows expected earnings of 62 cents or 27 percent growth over the year ago quarter. Elazar Advisors recently put out a report calling for as much as 40-50% upside in the share price. Elazar based it on earnings for next year of $2.73 (See model here) and attaching a historical average of roughly 25x price/earnings ratio to it.

Elazar said that the growth expectations could be conservative for three reasons.

1) The company has been growing earnings faster lately.

2) The industry has been picking up globally led by a tech boom.

3) The company is closely aligned with Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Elazar loves NVIDIA.

Elazar also pointed out that Maxim has a good track record around earnings results. Maxim stock has been up 70% of the time after quarterly results are reported.

To see more on the Maxim call click here.

Posted-In: Analyst Color Previews