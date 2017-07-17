Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple's Next iPhone Launch Cycle Might Resemble That Of iPhone 4
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2017 2:18pm   Comments
Share:
Apple's Next iPhone Launch Cycle Might Resemble That Of iPhone 4
Related AAPL
The Most Popular Buys And Sells Of The First Half Of 2017, According To TD Ameritrade Clients
Morgan Stanley Names Broadcom Top Pick For The Remainder Of The Year
Stock Indexes Flat; Why Does Apple Get The Love And IBM The Snub? (Investor's Business Daily)

Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty reiterated an Overweight rating on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) with a price target raised from $177 to $182.

Her note considered the effect of a delay in iPhone 8 shipments, which are expected to go out in October rather than the usual September.

The delay will mean a weaker end to the year than previously expected, but it will also drive earnings higher for fiscal 2018.

Huberty expects the delay because of the substantial technology upgrades packed into the new phone, notably an OLED display and sensors to support augmented reality. Supplier checks by Morgan Stanley’s Greater China Technology Hardware team also support this view.

New Phone, Old Data

The change in shipping date suggests that 6 million phones that would have been sold in fiscal 2017 will move to be included in 2018’s count.

The iPhone 4’s launch serves as the best model for gauging the delay’s effect on earnings, as it was the only other iPhone to ship in October.

During the iPhone 4’s cycle, September shipments declined 16 percent quarter-over-quarter, similar to China Hardware Team’s estimated 18 percent decline quarter-over-quarter for the iPhone 8.

In suit, December shipments for the iPhone 4 increased by 117 percent, compared to the 72 percent three-year seasonality, and this December’s forecast shows a 169 percent quarter-over-quarter rise.

Moving further forward, the iPhone 4’s March had the best ever seasonality, indicating that March 2018 will show near the same result.

Apple will announce its third-quarter 2017 results on August 1.

Related Links:

Apple Finally Joins In The Rally

Morgan Stanley Names Broadcom Top Pick For The Remainder Of The Year

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jun 2017MizuhoDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jun 2017Pacific CrestDowngradesOverweightSector Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: iPhone iPhone 4 iPhone 8Analyst Color Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

The Most Popular Buys And Sells Of The First Half Of 2017, According To TD Ameritrade Clients
Morgan Stanley Names Broadcom Top Pick For The Remainder Of The Year
These Were The Most Popular Buys And Sells Among Retail Investors In June
Netflix Earnings Preview: What Might Be Expected From Q2 2017?
Home Prime: How Alexa Catapults Amazon Into The Pinnacle Of The Smart Home Market
These 'Game Of Thrones' Characters Are Eerily Similar To Real-World CEOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.