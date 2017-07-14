Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Sees 10-25% Upside In Aero Stocks
Merrick Weingarten , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2017 11:39am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Sees 10-25% Upside In Aero Stocks
Related COL
22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
6 Stocks To Watch For July 10, 2017
Related BA
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Stocks Edge Higher; Big Banks Fall, But This Chinese Internet Breaks Out To Buy Point (Investor's Business Daily)

Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) were both trading higher on Friday after JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman reaffirmed Rockwell Collins as a top pick, and upgraded Boeing to Overweight.

“We see moderate upside for aero stocks (10-25%) based on healthy aircraft demand and planned production increases as we roll our price targets forward to Dec 2018. Valuation reflects a combination of EPS and cash flow and so our target P/E multiples range wide. Our top aero pick is Rockwell Collins,” he wrote.

Seifman has an Overweight rating and $135 price target on Rockwell Collins and a $240 price target on Boeing.

Seifman Sees 10–25% Upside For Aero Stocks

For Rockwell Collins, Seifman likes the company's diversified revenue base, and see the company moving in the right direction going forward.

“Rockwell Collins is set to grow from rising aircraft production, rising defense budgets, new aircraft ramping, and share gain. In addition, following the BEAV deal, reported earnings, cash flow, and cash conversion should increase significantly in FY18-19,” he said. He also sees about 15 percent of upside for Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) shares citing “decent execution of the aero engine ramp and auto aluminization.”

Even Trading At All-Time Highs, Boeing Could Outperform

While Seifman acknowledged Boeing’s recent strong performance, he believes “the upgrade is warranted in a market where outsize upside is elusive. First, BA is among the stocks best positioned to benefit from positive aero fundamentals. Second, BA is consciously trying to shape the industry to capture more value for itself, which could mean strong relative performance and potential upside to estimates.”

He also highlighted how Boeing’s management has been proactive in addressing challenges over the past 18 months.

To read the latest exclusive news and coverage on stocks in the aero sector, check out the Benzinga Pro news feed.

Related Links:

What's Next For Boeing, The Dow's Biggest Winner Of 2017?

A Preview Of Boeing's Q2 Earnings Results

Latest Ratings for COL

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2017BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Apr 2017Goldman SachsReinstatesSellSell
Apr 2017BairdUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for COL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas News Upgrades Reiteration Travel Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + ARNC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 13, 2017
What's Next For Boeing, The Dow's Biggest Winner Of 2017?
TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index (IMX) For June 2017
A Preview Of Boeing's Q2 Earnings Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on COL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.