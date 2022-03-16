All The Stocks That Moved Wednesday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often move the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool in any workstation.

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Unusual options activity was noted at 12:51 p.m. — the stock moved 0.88% higher.

BP plc (NYSE: BP) Unusual options activity was noted at 12:51 p.m. — the stock moved 0.58% higher.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) Jim Lebenthal mentioned he owns "a lot" of Boeing shares at 12:59 p.m.; the stock has since moved 0.39% lower.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Mentioned in "Final Trades" at 1 p.m., shares have moved 0.72% lower.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) Mentioned in "Final trades," shares have moved 0.21% lower.

Alaska Air Group, Inc (NYSE: ALK) Mentioned at 1 p.m., shares have moved 0.82% lower.

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Mentioned at 1 p.m., shares have moved 0.61% lower.