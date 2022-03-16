 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

All The Stocks That Moved Wednesday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 16, 2022 1:39pm   Comments
Share:
All The Stocks That Moved Wednesday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often move the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool in any workstation.

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Unusual options activity was noted at 12:51 p.m. — the stock moved 0.88% higher.

BP plc (NYSE: BP) Unusual options activity was noted at 12:51 p.m. — the stock moved 0.58% higher.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) Jim Lebenthal mentioned he owns "a lot" of Boeing shares at 12:59 p.m.; the stock has since moved 0.39% lower.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Mentioned in "Final Trades" at 1 p.m., shares have moved 0.72% lower.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) Mentioned in "Final trades," shares have moved 0.21% lower.

Alaska Air Group, Inc (NYSE: ALK) Mentioned at 1 p.m., shares have moved 0.82% lower.

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Mentioned at 1 p.m., shares have moved 0.61% lower.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABB + ADM)

Death Cross Looms Over ABB Investors
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Archer-Daniels Midland 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Analysts Change Economic Projections To Account For Rising Commodity Prices
Stagflation: Rising Commodities & Lower Economic Projections Worry Investors
$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Vegan Stocks Bolstered By Rising Interest In Textured Vegetable Protein Options
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers Media Trading Ideas