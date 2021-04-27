12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares increased by 5.59% to $72.86 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 369.2K shares, which is 33.38 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares moved upwards by 2.32% to $13.2. At the close, Esports Entertainment's trading volume reached 37.6K shares. This is 1.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $266.2 million.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) stock increased by 1.84% to $33.76. Vista Outdoor's trading volume hit 47.2K shares by close, accounting for 3.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares increased by 1.27% to $3.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 28.2K, accounting for 0.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $290.8 million.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares moved upwards by 1.25% to $3.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.0K shares, which is 0.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.7 million.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock moved upwards by 1.06% to $20.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5K shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.3 million.

Losers

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) stock declined by 3.68% to $58.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, M.D.C. Holdings's trading volume reached 32.9K shares. This is 5.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.

Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock decreased by 2.77% to $2.81. At the close, Allied Esports's trading volume reached 4.4K shares. This is 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.9 million.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock decreased by 1.96% to $0.76. This security traded at a volume of 2.6K shares come close, making up 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock declined by 1.86% to $114.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3 million, accounting for 20.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares declined by 1.73% to $18.28. Arrival's trading volume hit 15.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares declined by 1.54% to $3.86. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 62.5K shares, which is 0.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $363.6 million.