12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock moved upwards by 7.78% to $2.63 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 512.8K shares come close, making up 10.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.2 million.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) shares increased by 5.79% to $31.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.1K, accounting for 7.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $231.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) shares rose 4.25% to $6.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.5K shares, which is 1.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares rose 3.97% to $3.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.8K, accounting for 0.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.5 million.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares rose 3.83% to $4.21. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1K shares, which is 0.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares increased by 3.16% to $87.91. At the close, Advanced Micro Devices's trading volume reached 4.0 million shares. This is 9.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock decreased by 2.97% to $254.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.5 million shares, which is 18.85 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 trillion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) shares declined by 2.48% to $185.5. This security traded at a volume of 101.3K shares come close, making up 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares declined by 2.15% to $2.74. Auddia's trading volume hit 6.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares fell 1.96% to $2.01. At the close, Exela Technologies's trading volume reached 2.6K shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.5 million.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares decreased by 1.74% to $1.13. This security traded at a volume of 21.5K shares come close, making up 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.

Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock decreased by 1.64% to $1.2. At the close, Verb Tech's trading volume reached 3.4K shares. This is 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million.