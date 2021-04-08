11 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) stock increased by 2.82% to $14.54 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 27.3K, accounting for 6.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $603.8 million.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares rose 1.73% to $4.1. This security traded at a volume of 216 shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.2 million.

SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares increased by 1.41% to $5.36. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 587.8K shares, which is 0.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $962.1 million.

People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) stock rose 1.23% to $18.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 446.5K, accounting for 7.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) shares rose 0.87% to $19.88. Parke Bancorp's trading volume hit 2.1K shares by close, accounting for 7.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $236.2 million.

Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) shares increased by 0.84% to $4.78. This security traded at a volume of 2.8 million shares come close, making up 6.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 billion.

Losers

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares fell 2.87% to $5.25 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.7K shares, which is 0.54 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 billion.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares declined by 2.07% to $14.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.9K, accounting for 938.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.9 million.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock decreased by 1.78% to $1.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0K, accounting for 0.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.2 million.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) stock declined by 1.1% to $2.25. At the close, Qudian's trading volume reached 54.8K shares. This is 0.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $570.8 million.

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares fell 1.08% to $122.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.3K, accounting for 0.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion.