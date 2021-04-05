12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock moved upwards by 3.54% to $72.58 during Monday's after-market session. Daqo New Energy's trading volume hit 65.9K shares by close, accounting for 2.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.

CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock moved upwards by 2.74% to $5.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.3K shares, which is 0.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.4 million.

ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock rose 2.02% to $1.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 626, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares increased by 1.56% to $55.76. Trading volume for this security closed at 308, accounting for 0.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares increased by 1.44% to $1.4. Borqs Technologies's trading volume hit 3.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.8 million.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) stock moved upwards by 1.38% to $6.6. At the close, Schmitt Industries's trading volume reached 844 shares. This is 3.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.

Losers

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares fell 4.1% to $7.96 during Monday's after-market session. SilverSun Technologies's trading volume hit 1.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.

WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares decreased by 2.69% to $13.03. WISeKey Intl Hldg's trading volume hit 2.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.3 million.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock decreased by 2.44% to $1.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 89.0K, accounting for 0.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.2 million.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares declined by 1.89% to $3.13. At the close, ClearOne's trading volume reached 359 shares. This is 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares decreased by 1.87% to $3.15. At the close, Summit Wireless's trading volume reached 2.1K shares. This is 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 1.69% to $1.69. At the close, Phunware's trading volume reached 1.5K shares. This is 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.9 million.