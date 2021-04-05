12 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $8.54 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 36.2K shares, which is 9.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $667.2 million.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares increased by 3.42% to $24.49. This security traded at a volume of 140.5K shares come close, making up 6.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) stock increased by 2.77% to $14.99. At the close, CNX Resources's trading volume reached 320.4K shares. This is 8.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) shares increased by 2.48% to $2.27. This security traded at a volume of 74.2K shares come close, making up 13.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.9 million.

American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) stock rose 1.65% to $3.68. American Res's trading volume hit 13.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.9 million.

Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) shares increased by 1.42% to $6.04. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.3K shares, which is 1.29 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $482.3 million.

Losers

ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) shares decreased by 3.31% to $10.54 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, ProPetro Holding's trading volume reached 106.9K shares. This is 9.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) stock decreased by 2.36% to $10.55. Trading volume for this security closed at 24.3K, accounting for 6.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.8 million.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) stock fell 1.68% to $36.36. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 42.2K shares, which is 12.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $757.5 million.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares decreased by 1.45% to $25.22. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 31.8K shares, which is 0.69 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $683.4 million.

National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) stock declined by 1.3% to $12.91. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 15.1K shares, which is 5.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) shares decreased by 1.29% to $19.28. International Seaways's trading volume hit 31.2K shares by close, accounting for 14.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $540.1 million.