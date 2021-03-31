12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares increased by 9.45% to $48.99 during Wednesday's after-market session. QuantumScape's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 6.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 billion.

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock increased by 4.48% to $13.06. At the close, Wah Fu Education Group's trading volume reached 247.2K shares. This is 12.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.

Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock moved upwards by 3.52% to $6.46. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 20.0K shares, which is 2.59 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $115.4 million.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock moved upwards by 3.44% to $4.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.6K, accounting for 1.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $366.3 million.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) stock increased by 3.02% to $131.02. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.9K shares, which is 1.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

Guess (NYSE:GES) stock rose 2.71% to $24.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 240.3K shares, which is 31.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares decreased by 7.68% to $8.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, XL Fleet's trading volume reached 948.9K shares. This is 10.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares declined by 7.61% to $1.7. XpresSpa Group's trading volume hit 454.2K shares by close, accounting for 3.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares fell 5.91% to $2.71. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 153.5K shares, which is 2.38 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock fell 5.41% to $1.4. At the close, Four Seasons Education's trading volume reached 49.7K shares. This is 2.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares fell 3.42% to $1.13. Uxin's trading volume hit 84.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $385.8 million.

OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock declined by 3.02% to $2.25. OneSmart Intl Edu Group's trading volume hit 11.3K shares by close, accounting for 3.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $363.1 million.