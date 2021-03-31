12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) stock rose 19.75% to $7.88 during Wednesday's after-market session. P & F Industries's trading volume hit 3.0K shares by close, accounting for 12.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) stock increased by 6.53% to $7.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 30.3K, accounting for 72.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $389.8 million.

Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) stock moved upwards by 4.45% to $7.74. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 40.5K shares, which is 17.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $437.0 million.

Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock rose 4.43% to $4.0. This security traded at a volume of 850 shares come close, making up 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.

TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares rose 1.72% to $4.12. At the close, TOMI Environmental Solns's trading volume reached 658 shares. This is 0.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares rose 1.56% to $14.91. This security traded at a volume of 20.1K shares come close, making up 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $403.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) stock declined by 5.91% to $8.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 128.3K shares come close, making up 26.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $108.8 million.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock fell 3.21% to $3.92. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.2K shares, which is 0.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.1 million.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares declined by 2.8% to $2.09. At the close, Performant Financial's trading volume reached 36.9K shares. This is 1.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.5 million.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares declined by 2.45% to $13.55. Trading volume for this security closed at 45.8K, accounting for 1.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.2 million.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares declined by 2.36% to $6.44. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 289.8K shares, which is 24.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.3 million.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock fell 2.29% to $2.14. This security traded at a volume of 1.9K shares come close, making up 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.