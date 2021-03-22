12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares increased by 9.66% to $7.15 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 270.9K shares come close, making up 105.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
- GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares increased by 6.19% to $3.94. Trading volume for this security closed at 39.8K, accounting for 16.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.
- Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) stock moved upwards by 4.15% to $3.01. This security traded at a volume of 272.0K shares come close, making up 108.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.3 million.
- Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) stock rose 2.61% to $24.71. Thryv Holdings's trading volume hit 4.3K shares by close, accounting for 3.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $767.6 million.
- Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) shares increased by 2.08% to $2.2. Eros STX Global's trading volume hit 340.6K shares by close, accounting for 5.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $833.6 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock increased by 1.04% to $44.4. This security traded at a volume of 2.0K shares come close, making up 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $461.6 million.
Losers
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares declined by 6.02% to $4.06 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 462.8K, accounting for 13.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock fell 2.98% to $97.35. This security traded at a volume of 10.8 million shares come close, making up 60.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 billion.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock fell 2.67% to $2.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 38.3K, accounting for 0.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $427.4 million.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock declined by 2.4% to $4.07. At the close, MediaCo Holding's trading volume reached 600 shares. This is 0.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) stock decreased by 2.33% to $8.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.4K, accounting for 2.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares declined by 1.82% to $16.76. At the close, CuriosityStream's trading volume reached 6.2K shares. This is 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $865.3 million.
