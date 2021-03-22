12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares moved upwards by 11.48% to $43.0 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.9K shares, which is 4.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) stock moved upwards by 8.13% to $3.72. Chiasma's trading volume hit 904.9K shares by close, accounting for 59.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.1 million.
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) shares rose 5.86% to $14.45. This security traded at a volume of 12.7K shares come close, making up 17.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock increased by 4.33% to $10.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.9K, accounting for 2.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.0 million.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) stock moved upwards by 3.99% to $9.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.7K, accounting for 0.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $848.2 million.
- Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) stock rose 3.83% to $35.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 34.6K shares, which is 11.75 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock declined by 21.04% to $3.04 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 27.7K shares, which is 51.76 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) stock declined by 7.06% to $9.62. AVEO Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 105.5K shares by close, accounting for 4.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shares declined by 5.32% to $9.97. At the close, WAVE Life Sciences's trading volume reached 66.6K shares. This is 10.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.5 million.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) stock fell 5.12% to $1.67. This security traded at a volume of 345.1K shares come close, making up 3.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.6 million.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares declined by 4.99% to $2.48. Clearside Biomedical's trading volume hit 3.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.4 million.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares decreased by 3.41% to $1.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 330.4K, accounting for 7.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.1 million.
