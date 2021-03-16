12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock rose 17.5% to $2.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 504.7K shares, which is 3.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.6 million.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock rose 5.5% to $286.91. This security traded at a volume of 427.7K shares come close, making up 33.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock rose 5.33% to $3.95. Powerbridge Technologies's trading volume hit 106.8K shares by close, accounting for 28.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $180.8 million.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares increased by 4.66% to $22.65. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.7K shares, which is 1.28 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock rose 4.59% to $6.15. Bonso Electronics Intl's trading volume hit 205.7K shares by close, accounting for 114.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares rose 3.81% to $1.36. My Size's trading volume hit 158 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

Losers

UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares decreased by 5.04% to $1.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 104 shares come close, making up 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.2 million.

ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares declined by 3.93% to $1.47. At the close, ALJ Regional Hldgs's trading volume reached 400 shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.2 million.

VirnetX Hldg (NYSE:VHC) stock declined by 3.44% to $5.9. At the close, VirnetX Hldg's trading volume reached 52.0K shares. This is 4.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.2 million.

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock declined by 2.55% to $1.53. This security traded at a volume of 8.6K shares come close, making up 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.5 million.

Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock fell 2.47% to $1.58. At the close, Safe-T Gr's trading volume reached 2.4K shares. This is 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.

CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock declined by 2.38% to $5.34. CLPS's trading volume hit 24.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.5 million.