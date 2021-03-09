12 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) shares rose 6.1% to $4.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Falcon Minerals's trading volume reached 3.6K shares. This is 1.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $403.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Frank's International (NYSE:FI) stock moved upwards by 5.95% to $4.98. Frank's International's trading volume hit 175.8K shares by close, accounting for 14.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

RPC (NYSE:RES) shares rose 2.69% to $6.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 74.3K, accounting for 7.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares rose 2.41% to $2.54. This security traded at a volume of 25.8K shares come close, making up 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $981.9 million.

ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) shares rose 2.33% to $12.69. This security traded at a volume of 82.3K shares come close, making up 6.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock rose 2.3% to $1.33. At the close, Vertex Energy's trading volume reached 800 shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) shares decreased by 2.27% to $2.59 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 6.0K shares come close, making up 1.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.5 million.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares decreased by 2.26% to $25.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 230.4K, accounting for 6.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) shares declined by 2.04% to $4.1. This security traded at a volume of 486.5K shares come close, making up 9.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $994.5 million.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares decreased by 1.76% to $24.14. Matador Resources's trading volume hit 173.5K shares by close, accounting for 6.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares decreased by 1.7% to $11.6. Clean Energy Fuels's trading volume hit 73.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) shares fell 1.3% to $8.37. This security traded at a volume of 5.9K shares come close, making up 1.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.