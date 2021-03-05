12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock increased by 24.48% to $4.27 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 5.4K shares come close, making up 2.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.1 million.

MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) stock rose 6.19% to $2.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 200 shares, which is 0.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock rose 3.52% to $3.82. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0K, accounting for 0.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares increased by 3.5% to $1.18. At the close, SuperCom's trading volume reached 10.4K shares. This is 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares rose 3.05% to $1.35. ALJ Regional Hldgs's trading volume hit 263 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) stock increased by 2.63% to $55.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.7K, accounting for 1.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $306.0 million.

Losers

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock decreased by 7.17% to $48.58 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 52.0K, accounting for 3.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 billion.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) stock declined by 3.55% to $25.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 15.2K, accounting for 6.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares fell 3.21% to $286.4. KLA's trading volume hit 58.6K shares by close, accounting for 5.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 billion.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) stock decreased by 3.2% to $20.01. Pure Storage's trading volume hit 425.9K shares by close, accounting for 8.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) stock declined by 2.54% to $48.75. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 435.7K shares, which is 17.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 billion.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 2.15% to $1.37. At the close, Nxt-ID's trading volume reached 113.4K shares. This is 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.7 million.