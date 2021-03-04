12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) stock moved upwards by 29.19% to $110.5 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 225.2K shares come close, making up 10.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock rose 16.41% to $2.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.7 million, accounting for 14.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $335.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock increased by 9.52% to $6.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.9K shares, which is 0.65 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) shares moved upwards by 8.87% to $3.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 20.0K, accounting for 1.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $216.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock rose 6.76% to $2.84. This security traded at a volume of 8.6K shares come close, making up 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $204.6 million.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock moved upwards by 6.71% to $1.59. Stealth BioTherapeutics's trading volume hit 818 shares by close, accounting for 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.1 million.

Losers

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock fell 12.24% to $2.87 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 249.1K, accounting for 6.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares decreased by 7.51% to $2.71. Akari Therapeutics's trading volume hit 250 shares by close, accounting for 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.2 million.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock declined by 5.61% to $6.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.1K, accounting for 0.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) stock declined by 4.38% to $1.31. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.0K, accounting for 0.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.5 million.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares declined by 4.35% to $0.88. Conformis's trading volume hit 84.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares fell 3.71% to $1.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 37.9K shares, which is 1.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.