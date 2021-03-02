12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares rose 9.23% to $16.08 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 102.7K, accounting for 10.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares rose 4.71% to $4.0. Tuniu's trading volume hit 5.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $493.4 million.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock increased by 2.99% to $52.25. This security traded at a volume of 434.6K shares come close, making up 7.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) stock moved upwards by 2.75% to $63.88. This security traded at a volume of 219.1K shares come close, making up 15.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 billion.

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock rose 2.3% to $4.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 169, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares increased by 2.26% to $9.49. At the close, Shift Technologies's trading volume reached 6.9K shares. This is 0.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $796.2 million.

Losers

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) shares fell 4.37% to $112.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 185.7K shares come close, making up 10.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) stock decreased by 3.69% to $25.65. The RealReal's trading volume hit 21.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares fell 3.56% to $269.97. At the close, Fiverr International's trading volume reached 123.0K shares. This is 10.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 billion.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock declined by 2.73% to $1.07. Trading volume for this security closed at 53.0K, accounting for 1.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock decreased by 2.57% to $36.5. This security traded at a volume of 262.2K shares come close, making up 5.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares fell 2.11% to $115.54. This security traded at a volume of 206.3K shares come close, making up 0.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion.