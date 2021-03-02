12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares moved upwards by 5.13% to $6.96 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.4K, accounting for 0.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.1 million.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares increased by 3.83% to $25.99. This security traded at a volume of 23.0K shares come close, making up 4.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $716.8 million.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares moved upwards by 3.75% to $59.2. This security traded at a volume of 581.3K shares come close, making up 8.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 billion.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares increased by 3.19% to $1.94. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 500 shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares rose 2.89% to $41.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.9K, accounting for 1.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $858.6 million.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares moved upwards by 2.69% to $0.95. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8K shares, which is 0.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.

Losers

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares fell 2.87% to $2.37 during Tuesday's after-market session. Astrotech's trading volume hit 17.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock decreased by 2.8% to $1.39. Pyxis Tankers's trading volume hit 801 shares by close, accounting for 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares fell 2.78% to $8.05. JanOne's trading volume hit 114 shares by close, accounting for 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) shares declined by 1.85% to $9.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 737, accounting for 0.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million.

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares declined by 1.77% to $6.67. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.2K shares, which is 1.61 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) stock fell 1.77% to $24.43. Nielsen Holdings's trading volume hit 3.4 million shares by close, accounting for 78.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.