12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares rose 9.88% to $5.89 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 378, accounting for 0.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock rose 7.46% to $122.2. Ambarella's trading volume hit 79.8K shares by close, accounting for 10.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) stock increased by 5.52% to $1.72. At the close, ServiceSource Intl's trading volume reached 16.8K shares. This is 3.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $167.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares rose 4.07% to $2.81. This security traded at a volume of 1.5K shares come close, making up 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock moved upwards by 3.61% to $43.44. This security traded at a volume of 3.6 million shares come close, making up 15.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares rose 3.18% to $17.49. This security traded at a volume of 90.8K shares come close, making up 0.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

Losers

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares declined by 6.82% to $30.08 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 118.4K shares, which is 5.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares decreased by 3.5% to $2.21. This security traded at a volume of 24.4K shares come close, making up 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $108.8 million.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock fell 3.32% to $7.0. At the close, Communications Systems's trading volume reached 210.6K shares. This is 470.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock fell 3.13% to $6.2. This security traded at a volume of 1.6K shares come close, making up 0.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock fell 2.37% to $2.89. MICT's trading volume hit 319.5K shares by close, accounting for 6.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.4 million.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares decreased by 2.27% to $3.89. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 529.5K shares, which is 4.45 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.5 million.