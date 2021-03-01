12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares rose 3.16% to $5.41 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, SG Blocks's trading volume reached 1.5K shares. This is 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock rose 2.47% to $7.05. This security traded at a volume of 6.3K shares come close, making up 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $326.1 million.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock moved upwards by 2.21% to $21.26. At the close, Desktop Metal's trading volume reached 384.2K shares. This is 8.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares rose 2.11% to $1.45. Pyxis Tankers's trading volume hit 5.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million.

Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares rose 1.92% to $8.99. At the close, Urban-gro's trading volume reached 320 shares. This is 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.1 million.

TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares moved upwards by 1.68% to $2.42. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 94.2K shares, which is 7.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.7 million.

Losers

Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock decreased by 7.23% to $5.52 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 42.4K shares come close, making up 1.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares declined by 3.37% to $5.45. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2K shares, which is 0.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock fell 2.98% to $3.92. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.1K shares, which is 0.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares declined by 2.6% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 783, accounting for 0.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.0 million.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock decreased by 2.4% to $14.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8K shares, which is 0.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares declined by 1.4% to $1.41. ATIF Holdings's trading volume hit 17.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.4 million.