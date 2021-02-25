12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock moved upwards by 12.35% to $222.0 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 477.9K shares come close, making up 15.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock rose 10.9% to $41.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 532.1K, accounting for 67.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) stock moved upwards by 7.76% to $34.48. Camping World Holdings's trading volume hit 92.6K shares by close, accounting for 6.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares rose 6.07% to $22.89. Fisker's trading volume hit 441.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $1.15. This security traded at a volume of 19.4K shares come close, making up 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.0 million.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares moved upwards by 3.48% to $2.67. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.6K shares, which is 0.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $566.8 million.

Losers

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock fell 9.81% to $24.0 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, WW International's trading volume reached 19.8K shares. This is 1.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock fell 7.73% to $58.63. Trading volume for this security closed at 192.7K, accounting for 3.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock decreased by 7.53% to $17.45. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6 million shares, which is 9.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares declined by 6.24% to $102.34. GameStop's trading volume hit 584.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock fell 5.31% to $250.0. At the close, Carvana's trading volume reached 52.4K shares. This is 3.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares decreased by 3.59% to $1.88. This security traded at a volume of 3.0K shares come close, making up 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.