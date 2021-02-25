12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $2.1 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 125, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $2.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4K, accounting for 0.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) stock increased by 4.3% to $8.0. This security traded at a volume of 432 shares come close, making up 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares rose 4.19% to $204.0. At the close, Zscaler's trading volume reached 151.8K shares. This is 6.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) stock moved upwards by 3.84% to $7.02. This security traded at a volume of 97.8K shares come close, making up 4.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $556.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock rose 3.67% to $9.03. Trading volume for this security closed at 18.1K, accounting for 0.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $768.0 million.

Losers

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) stock fell 12.38% to $10.2 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 73.3K, accounting for 10.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $511.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock decreased by 7.73% to $2.15. This security traded at a volume of 127.7K shares come close, making up 8.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock fell 3.96% to $272.79. This security traded at a volume of 53.6K shares come close, making up 3.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) stock fell 3.46% to $242.5. At the close, Workday's trading volume reached 74.7K shares. This is 3.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock fell 3.3% to $1.76. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9K, accounting for 0.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.

MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) stock declined by 2.92% to $2.66. At the close, MER Telemanagement Solns's trading volume reached 1.3K shares. This is 0.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.