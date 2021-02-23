12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares moved upwards by 8.36% to $2.85 during Tuesday's after-market session. Sphere 3D's trading volume hit 7.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock moved upwards by 6.81% to $3.45. Ideanomics's trading volume hit 351.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares moved upwards by 6.23% to $30.34. Trading volume for this security closed at 409.6K, accounting for 1.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) stock moved upwards by 5.98% to $7.08. This security traded at a volume of 66.8K shares come close, making up 2.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $559.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) stock moved upwards by 4.27% to $5.86. At the close, Resonant's trading volume reached 6.2K shares. This is 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $317.4 million.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock increased by 3.99% to $2.34. At the close, Support.com's trading volume reached 701 shares. This is 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.

Losers

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) stock declined by 5.09% to $9.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. Infinera's trading volume hit 54.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Square (NYSE:SQ) shares declined by 4.93% to $243.94. Trading volume for this security closed at 956.3K, accounting for 10.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock fell 4.04% to $382.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 35.8K, accounting for 2.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares decreased by 3.05% to $6.04. This security traded at a volume of 9.4K shares come close, making up 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.9 million.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock declined by 2.81% to $37.81. FuboTV's trading volume hit 85.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares declined by 2.72% to $8.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.0K shares, which is 0.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.9 million.