12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock moved upwards by 5.45% to $2.9 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, 9F's trading volume reached 298.3K shares. This is 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $566.0 million.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) stock rose 4.07% to $45.71. This security traded at a volume of 3.9K shares come close, making up 1.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $803.8 million.

AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock moved upwards by 2.75% to $6.34. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.0K, accounting for 0.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.8 million.

ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares rose 2.17% to $4.7. At the close, ZW Data Action Tech's trading volume reached 82.5K shares. This is 0.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.4 million.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) shares increased by 1.92% to $3.7. At the close, Marchex's trading volume reached 820 shares. This is 0.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $146.4 million.

Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares increased by 1.91% to $1.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 16.3K, accounting for 0.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.

Losers

Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) stock decreased by 7.32% to $3.8 during Friday's after-market session. Glory Star New Media's trading volume hit 4.2K shares by close, accounting for 6.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $219.1 million.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock fell 4.85% to $3.93. Trading volume for this security closed at 90.3K, accounting for 271.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares declined by 2.44% to $5.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 260, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares fell 2.18% to $2.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 67.5K shares, which is 0.61 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $599.7 million.

Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock fell 2.1% to $4.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.9K, accounting for 0.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.

Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) stock decreased by 1.5% to $13.21. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 49.5K shares, which is 1.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.