12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares rose 5.34% to $5.11 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 7.8K shares come close, making up 2.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 3.06% to $8.08. This security traded at a volume of 68.4K shares come close, making up 0.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.0 million.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares increased by 3.04% to $2.71. Muscle Maker's trading volume hit 1.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 2.58% to $1.78. This security traded at a volume of 28.6K shares come close, making up 0.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $231.4 million.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) stock moved upwards by 2.43% to $59.4. Universal Electronics's trading volume hit 19.9K shares by close, accounting for 30.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $816.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock moved upwards by 2.42% to $1.69. Sunlands Technology's trading volume hit 9.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $284.3 million.

Losers

Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares decreased by 5.98% to $2.36 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Dogness (Intl)'s trading volume reached 36.7K shares. This is 1.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.3 million.

Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares decreased by 4.8% to $4.17. Skillful Craftsman's trading volume hit 102.1K shares by close, accounting for 36.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares decreased by 4.69% to $3.66. At the close, Harbor Custom Development's trading volume reached 5.3K shares. This is 0.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.2 million.

ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock declined by 3.59% to $2.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1K, accounting for 0.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) shares declined by 2.92% to $77.34. This security traded at a volume of 103.9K shares come close, making up 7.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock fell 2.48% to $1.18. This security traded at a volume of 1.4 million shares come close, making up 0.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $504.4 million.