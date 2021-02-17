12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock increased by 4.01% to $12.19 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, HyreCar's trading volume reached 1.7K shares. This is 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.8 million.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares increased by 4.01% to $7.0. Akerna's trading volume hit 27.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.1 million.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock increased by 3.3% to $12.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 169.3K shares, which is 15.73 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $433.5 million.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares rose 2.88% to $3.57. Astrotech's trading volume hit 7.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock moved upwards by 2.69% to $4.57. At the close, Antelope Enterprise's trading volume reached 94.6K shares. This is 12.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock rose 2.47% to $16.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3K, accounting for 0.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares fell 3.07% to $5.38 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.1K shares, which is 3.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.

Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) shares fell 3.04% to $39.01. This security traded at a volume of 86.0K shares come close, making up 2.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock decreased by 2.87% to $75.5. At the close, EHang Holdings's trading volume reached 317.4K shares. This is 10.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock fell 2.69% to $11.22. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0K shares, which is 0.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock declined by 2.47% to $6.72. At the close, Aqua Metals's trading volume reached 64.4K shares. This is 1.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $411.0 million.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares fell 1.71% to $8.65. At the close, Orbital Energy Group's trading volume reached 9.4K shares. This is 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.2 million.