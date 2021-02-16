12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) stock increased by 9.61% to $50.71 during Tuesday's after-market session. Cornerstone OnDemand's trading volume hit 3.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares increased by 8.2% to $2.9. Cemtrex's trading volume hit 48.3K shares by close, accounting for 2.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares moved upwards by 4.11% to $345.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 137.1K shares, which is 11.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares increased by 3.97% to $45.0. At the close, FuboTV's trading volume reached 270.9K shares. This is 1.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) stock rose 3.91% to $84.98. At the close, Diodes's trading volume reached 47.3K shares. This is 18.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock moved upwards by 3.75% to $1.38. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 343.9K shares, which is 4.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million.

Losers

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock decreased by 11.03% to $18.4 during Tuesday's after-market sessio. Socket Mobile's trading volume hit 479.9K shares by close, accounting for 55.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.8 million.

ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares fell 5.92% to $1.91. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 73.2K shares, which is 43.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock fell 4.69% to $2.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.3K shares, which is 0.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $225.3 million.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock fell 4.66% to $2.46. MICT's trading volume hit 1.6 million shares by close, accounting for 198.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $168.7 million.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock declined by 4.36% to $12.97. Kopin's trading volume hit 48.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock decreased by 4.09% to $4.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 138 shares, which is 0.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.6 million.