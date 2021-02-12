12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares rose 78.33% to $7.49 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.7 million, accounting for 442.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares increased by 14.16% to $36.75. Wunong Net Technology Co's trading volume hit 637.6K shares by close, accounting for 104.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares increased by 5.41% to $8.96. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 10.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.5 million.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares moved upwards by 2.99% to $3.44. Yunji's trading volume hit 888 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $730.3 million.

Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock rose 2.75% to $5.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 50.9K shares, which is 2.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.4 million.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock moved upwards by 2.23% to $2.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 83.5K, accounting for 0.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $257.6 million.

Losers

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares fell 8.39% to $3.17 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.4K, accounting for 6.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares declined by 7.75% to $5.84. At the close, China Liberal Education's trading volume reached 740.5K shares. This is 170.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares decreased by 7.29% to $2.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 159.9K, accounting for 24.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares declined by 4.17% to $1.38. At the close, Naked Brand Group's trading volume reached 3.0 million shares. This is 1.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $589.9 million.

Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares fell 3.53% to $1.64. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 138.9K shares, which is 8.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares declined by 3.41% to $3.12. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4K shares, which is 0.23 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 million.