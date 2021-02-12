12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock increased by 43.6% to $1.91 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 202.2K, accounting for 125.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares moved upwards by 7.36% to $2.04. This security traded at a volume of 434.2K shares come close, making up 1.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.9 million.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares moved upwards by 6.6% to $4.36. This security traded at a volume of 585.9K shares come close, making up 5.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $198.9 million.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) stock increased by 4.05% to $48.38. Medallia's trading volume hit 506.5K shares by close, accounting for 31.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares moved upwards by 3.27% to $5.66. This security traded at a volume of 3.4K shares come close, making up 1.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.5 million.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares rose 2.92% to $1.76. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.0K, accounting for 1.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

Losers

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares declined by 4.33% to $3.1 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 981 shares come close, making up 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.

OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) shares decreased by 2.39% to $8.2. OLB Group's trading volume hit 3.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.

WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares fell 2.28% to $10.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 745, accounting for 0.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.9 million.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) stock declined by 2.16% to $55.45. PagerDuty's trading volume hit 104.9K shares by close, accounting for 6.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares fell 2.04% to $7.69. This security traded at a volume of 21.5K shares come close, making up 0.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $639.7 million.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares declined by 1.97% to $5.0. At the close, MoSys's trading volume reached 3.9K shares. This is 0.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.